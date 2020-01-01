Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $5.87. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 115,636 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGL. Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,790 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 857,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 294,329 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

