Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.70. Goldplat shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 569,940 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.97.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

