GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 7.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $11.00, 877,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,459% from the average session volume of 56,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CLSA set a $15.30 price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.53.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.