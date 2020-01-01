Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.17 ($3.91).

Several brokerages have commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

LON HMSO traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 308.70 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 275.23.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

