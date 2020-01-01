HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.75

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

