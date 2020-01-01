HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.07

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 2177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Doherty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $82,421.13. In the last three months, insiders purchased 129,877 shares of company stock worth $3,155,405.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

