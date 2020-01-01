Head-To-Head Analysis: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & Maxar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXR)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KVH Industries and Maxar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $170.76 million 1.18 -$8.23 million ($0.12) -92.75 Maxar Technologies $2.14 billion 0.44 -$1.26 billion ($2.90) -5.40

KVH Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxar Technologies. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maxar Technologies 1 6 1 0 2.00

KVH Industries currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 19.43%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 21.47% -7.81% -4.83% Maxar Technologies -45.15% -20.76% -2.73%

Summary

KVH Industries beats Maxar Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

