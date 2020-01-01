Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HBPCF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. Helix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

