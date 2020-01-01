Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.80 ($102.09).

HEN3 has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

FRA HEN3 traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €92.20 ($107.21). The company had a trading volume of 189,769 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

