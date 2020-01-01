Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $400.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.70 million and the highest is $400.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $356.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $24,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 535,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 312,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

