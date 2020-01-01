Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), approximately 622,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.77 ($1.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.53) target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $428.29 million and a P/E ratio of 78.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.91.

