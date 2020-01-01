Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 904,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

