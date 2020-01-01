HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. HP posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. HP has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.176 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,124,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 140.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

