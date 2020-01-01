Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Issue $0.34 — Dividend

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 796,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

