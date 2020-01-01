iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 799,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 528,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

About iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.