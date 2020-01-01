ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $20,955.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Token Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

