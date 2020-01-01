IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.33 and traded as high as $37.43. IGM Financial shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 133,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$816.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

