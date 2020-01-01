Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0019

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ink has a market capitalization of $904,564.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Exmo, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Exrates, EXX, LBank, Coinnest, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Coinrail and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

