InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 143,534 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 108,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INWK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 256,375 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 159,986 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile (NASDAQ:INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

