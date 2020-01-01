Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $390.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $397.10 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,600. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 111,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

