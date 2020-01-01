Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.20, 188,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 114,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

