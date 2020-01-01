Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.06 Million

Analysts predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce sales of $73.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.51 million. Internap reported sales of $78.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full year sales of $292.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.09 million to $293.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.87 million, with estimates ranging from $292.43 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of INAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 394,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,258. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

