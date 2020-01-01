International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 831,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

