Interzone Price Down 14.3% This Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.01823669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02837738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00578591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00631030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00390415 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.