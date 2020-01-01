Invacio (INV) Market Cap Tops $69,274.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. In the last week, Invacio has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Invacio has a total market cap of $69,274.00 and $3,742.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581003 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

