Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.72 and last traded at $128.43, 45,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

