Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/1/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company's retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. "
- 12/25/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/21/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/7/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/27/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE RPAI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
