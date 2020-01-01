Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/1/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company's retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. "

12/25/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

