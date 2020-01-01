iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

