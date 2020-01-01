Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,375,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 544,430 shares.The stock last traded at $0.80 and had previously closed at $0.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

