Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Trading 16% Higher

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)’s stock price traded up 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 990,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,451,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.
About Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN)
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
