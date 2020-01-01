Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Trading 16% Higher

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)’s stock price traded up 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 990,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,451,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jason Industries stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.53% of Jason Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

