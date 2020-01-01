John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.49

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 53200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.