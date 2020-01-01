John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. John Wood Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

