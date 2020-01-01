Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post $17.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 million to $177.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.73.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

