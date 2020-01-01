Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.02

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.02 and traded as low as $94.93. Kier Group shares last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 324,406 shares changing hands.

KIE has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

The company has a market cap of $155.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.02.

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

