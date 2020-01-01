Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $7,616.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,616.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00778793 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

