Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Kyocera stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

