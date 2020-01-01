KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0116

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $18,121.00 and $34.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

