L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.87. 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,269. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

