Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Lambda has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,640,510 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

