LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $882,504.00 and $2,472.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01821715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.02846309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00577219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00631014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062562 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00390890 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

