Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:LPT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 932,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.