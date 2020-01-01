LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Up 7.5%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72, 141,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 98,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.04.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.