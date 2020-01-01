Lisk Price Tops $0.56 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00007734 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Exrates and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,333,758 coins and its circulating supply is 121,212,375 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, Bitbns, Coindeal, Poloniex, HitBTC, Exrates, Gate.io, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinroom, Bit-Z, Binance, BitBay, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, ChaoEX, CoinEgg and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.