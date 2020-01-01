Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,451.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $77,451.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.02471899 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.84 or 0.96974888 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 657,128,457 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Exrates and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

