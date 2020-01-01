Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $372.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.38. 775,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,726. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $256.79 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.99 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.