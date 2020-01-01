LockTrip (LOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,627.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005944 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.39 million and $20,627.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010538 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003040 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

