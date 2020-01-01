Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.17, 211 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

