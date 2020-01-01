Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.24. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,025 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

