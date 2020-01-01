Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.63 ($1.16). 431,948 shares of the stock traded hands.

