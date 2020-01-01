MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. 148,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $358.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

